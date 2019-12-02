24 The 4 Types of Tone Mistakes

Tones are definitely one of the challenging aspects of Chinese. In this episode, John and Jared discuss the 4 types of mistakes learners make with tones and offer tips on fixing them quickly. Guest interview is with China-based CELTA trainer Mathew Armstrong. Sometimes we try to demonstrate how “good” our Chinese is, however Mathew offers a humbler perspective on how much there is left to learn despite passing a high level Chinese test. He also explains his motivations for learning Chinese, motivations that are different than many of the other guests interviewed on this show. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Types of Tone Mistakes - SinospliceCLASS – Chinese Language Association of Secondary-Elementary Schools[CELTA - Certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages)( https://www.cambridgeenglish.org/teaching-english/teaching-qualifications/celta/)Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. 

Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere.
