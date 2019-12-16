25 Christmas in China

Sinica

圣诞节快乐! This is our special Christmas episode! John and Jared discuss Christmas is like in China, Christmas words in Chinese, and they even have a “name that tune” for some Chinese Christmas carols, all to bring you some Christmas cheer… in Chinese!. Don’t miss John’s delicious Chinese coffee rave –a special delight for anybody living in China. Guest interview is with Mervyn Cooke. He is the kind of person that after talking to him for a few minutes, you feel like he’s an old familiar friend you haven’t seen for a while, and you’re just catching up on life. This is a very special interview – a moving way to reflect on your year learning Chinese and a meaningful way of getting perspective on your life. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Chinese Christmas SongsO Derry Boy – Mervyn Cooke’s book of poetryJohn’s Graduate Masters Thesis on Tonal PairsResearch Paper - Extensive Reading Coursebooks in ChinaMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

