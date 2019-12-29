26 End of Year Special

In this special episode, John and Jared go over the top 10 YCLC podcasts of the year, highlighting their favorite episodes and why. If you’re new to the podcast, this is a must listen to find out what you might have missed! Plus, there’s a special two truths and a lie, featuring LeBron James, an electric collision with a policeman and a little romance. Guest interview is with Jordan Schneider, host of the China EconTalk podcast and Newsletter. Jordan represents the new generation of Chinese learners who frequently cast aside traditional educational models, focus on what works, and carve out their own path to fluency. His candor and experience are both insightful and refreshing. Don’t miss out on this one. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on InstagramLinks referenced in this Episode.John & Jared’s Favorite EpisodeChina EconTalk PodcastJordan SchneiderMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
