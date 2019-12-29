Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#26 End of Year Special
0:00
-56:12

#26 End of Year Special

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Dec 29, 2019

In this special episode, John and Jared go over the top 10 YCLC podcasts of the year, highlighting their favorite episodes and why. If you’re new to the podcast, this is a must listen to find out what you might have missed! Plus, there’s a special two truths and a lie, featuring LeBron James, an electric collision with a policeman and a little romance. Guest interview is with Jordan Schneider, host of the China EconTalk podcast and Newsletter. Jordan represents the new generation of Chinese learners who frequently cast aside traditional educational models, focus on what works, and carve out their own path to fluency. His candor and experience are both insightful and refreshing. Don’t miss out on this one. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on InstagramLinks referenced in this Episode.John & Jared’s Favorite EpisodeChina EconTalk PodcastJordan SchneiderMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture