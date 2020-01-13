27 Can You Learn Chinese from a Textbook?

Sinica

What can you realistically learn from a textbook? John and Jared discuss this question to help anyone understand how far a textbook can take you towards fluency. Plus, be ready for a surprise guest appearance from John’s mother-in-law! Guest interview is with Jeff Lindsay, a warm and funny man whose love for Chinese has translated into love for the people. His stories will shine a ray of light into your heart and show how the power of connection through language can enrich our lives. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.The Four Keys to Learning Chinese You Need to KnowThe Current War MovieJeff Lindsay’s WebsiteMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

