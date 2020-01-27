28 A Method to Remember Thousands of Characters

Do you find it hard to remember characters? We all do. In this episode, John and Jared discuss a method that has delivered results time and time again. Plus, imagine reading a Charles Dickens novel in Chinese…but with only 450 characters! Guest interview is with Chris Max. He is a famous You Tuber that you may not have heard of because all of his videos are in Chinese and made for Chinese audiences. His story reveals how focusing on his tones unlocked deep friendships in the country and what it takes to become an internet sensation. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.The Heisig MethodChinese Calligraphy Written in Chalk at the ParkChris Max YouTube Channel “口语老炮儿马思瑞Chris”Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
