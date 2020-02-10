Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#29 How to Pass the HSK and AP Chinese Tests
0:00
-59:27

#29 How to Pass the HSK and AP Chinese Tests

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Feb 10, 2020

Jared talks with Grant Brown, an expert on HSK and AP Chinese test prep. Grant tells us the key reasons people fail, and the secrets to passing. This is advice you won’t hear anywhere else from a teacher who has seen both sides. We learn the power of reading and how it will fool your Chinese-learning classmates into assuming you did a year abroad in China. Plus, Grant covers the importance of building up stamina in the run up to the tests along with tips on memory retention and why context is crucial to learning faster. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.How to Pass the AP Chinese Exam: Secrets from a Teacher with a Perfect Pass RateMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture