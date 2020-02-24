30 Second Language or Foreign Language: What Type of Learner Are You?

In this episode, John and Jared talk about the difference between learning Chinese as a second language vs. learning as a foreign language. At first glance, they seem to be the same thing, but as you pick it apart you begin to see how the difference insidiously impacts learning all over the world.Stop us if you’ve heard this story before: a Chinese learner dabbles for 20 years, learning here and there, but never gets to fluency. This was Christophe Boulet’s life until he figured out smarter approaches that led to breakthroughs and the proficiency he enjoys today. In today’s guest interview, he shares his smart breakthrough methods.Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on InstagramLinks referenced in this Episode.Mamingjia -非常小子马鸣加Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
