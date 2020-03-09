Sinica

#31 Extensive Reading and the Path to Fluency
#31 Extensive Reading and the Path to Fluency

Mar 09, 2020

John and Jared talk discuss everything you wanted to know about extensive reading but were afraid to ask. After this, you’ll be able to identify why many of the traditional methods of learning a language are not as effective and how extensive reading solves all of those. If you want to accelerate your path to Chinese fluency, this episode is for you. Guest interview is with Mariano Millet from Argentina. He has spent the last 8 years learning Chinese, a path that started when he decided to ask a girl out on a date. He now delivers business presentations to Chinese investors...in Chinese! Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.The Extensive Reading FoundationThe inescapable case for extensive readingMandarin Companion Chinese Graded ReadersReading Pain or Reading Gain? Reading at the Right LevelThe Chairman’s BaoMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

