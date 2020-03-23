Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#32 COVID-19: A Tale of Two Cities
Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Mar 23, 2020

John and Jared have an insightful discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe with an on-the-ground perspective in China and the US. John talks about the two month lockdown in Shanghai he experienced and what the end of the pandemic may look like. Jared shares the story of the virus infecting his own son, including a neighbor who, at the time of this recording, is hospitalized in the ICU in critical condition. If that isn't enough, you'll hear about the earthquake that hit Utah on March 18th. This is an episode we never thought we’d record, but to help everybody out, we wanted to share our stories. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Coronavirus Lockdown in Shanghai: One Month In - SinoSpliceOnline Book Club Courses from AllSet LearningThe Unavoidable Novel Coronavirus VocabularyMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

