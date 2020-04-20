34 Pronouncing Chinese Confidently

This episode kicks off interviewing Jason Schuurman, an American who has spent a third of his life immersed in Chinese culture and having a blast while doing it. He’s now using technology to bring Chinese learning to the masses. John and Jared unpack Jason’s tips for pronouncing Chinese confidently and share their own stories about having fun teaching themselves Chinese. Don’t miss John and Jared's raves – how to make the most of Google Translate in China and a guide for lockdown parents trying to keep their kids in a Chinese dual-immersion environment at home. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.#15 Steven Kaufmann “The Linguist” InterviewLittle Dragons AcademyYoyo ChineseGoogle Translate in ChinaMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. 

Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere.
