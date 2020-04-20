Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#34 Pronouncing Chinese Confidently
#34 Pronouncing Chinese Confidently

Apr 20, 2020

This episode kicks off interviewing Jason Schuurman, an American who has spent a third of his life immersed in Chinese culture and having a blast while doing it. He’s now using technology to bring Chinese learning to the masses.  John and Jared unpack Jason’s tips for pronouncing Chinese confidently and share their own stories about having fun teaching themselves Chinese. Don’t miss John and Jared's raves – how to make the most of Google Translate in China and a guide for lockdown parents trying to keep their kids in a Chinese dual-immersion environment at home.  Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.#15 Steven Kaufmann “The Linguist” InterviewLittle Dragons AcademyYoyo ChineseGoogle Translate in ChinaMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

