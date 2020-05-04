Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#35 Don't Be the Girl with the Name Radiohead
Kaiser Y Kuo
May 04, 2020

What is in a name? In this episode, John and Jared discuss names in Chinese and how to pick out a good one so you don’t end up with a name like the Chinese girl whose English name is Radiohead. Guest interview is with Millie Potter from the UK who forged her own path within a study abroad program, found a home-stay family when school was out and opened up unimagined opportunities. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Chinese transliteration of English namesHow to Choose a Chinese Name: 4 ApproachesJohn’s Chinese name: 潘吉Jared’s Chinese name: 唐伟杰Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

