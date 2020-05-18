Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#36 How To Find The Perfect Tutor
0:00
-59:29

#36 How To Find The Perfect Tutor

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
May 18, 2020

What does a great tutor do differently? How often should they correct you? What should you do if you can’t afford a private tutor? John and I will give you tips and advice on how to identify a tutor who can help you take your Chinese to the next level.Guest interview is with Lucy Jak-Lax, an aspiring musician who fell in love with China, explored the diverse ethnic music of the country, and has even written her own songs in Chinese. By combining her love for Chinese and music, she is forging her own career and loving the ride.Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on InstagramLinks referenced in this Episode.How to Evaluate a Chinese Tutor: Best PracticesiTalkiLucy Jak-Lax on InstagramLucy's song and music video 《回声》Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture