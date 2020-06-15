38 How Much Mandarin Do You Need To Speak?

John and Jared break down what it’s going to take if you want to get conversational in Chinese both in terms of the number of words and which ones are the most necessary. Plus, where to find the vocab to explain the Black Lives Matter movement to your Chinese-speaking friends. Guest interview is with Finlay Davidson, who went from being the below-average student in his classes to a Chinese language teacher today. One of the keys to his success: basketball! Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram. Links referenced in this Episode.National Chinese Language ConferenceResources for Discussing Black Lives Matter in ChineseThe Misadventures of Zhou HaishengFinlay DavidsonMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
