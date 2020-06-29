Sinica

#39 The Future of Learning Chinese
#39 The Future of Learning Chinese

Jun 29, 2020

In this special episode, guest interview is with expert Chinese teacher trainer and innovator, Terry Waltz. She’s a renegade in the Chinese language of community, championing the cause of comprehensible input, which is the future of all language education. Like us, she’s published a host of graded readers in Chinese and shares a career full of wisdom with us in about 30 minutes. John and Jared break down her interview and talk about the points that are critical to you as a Chinese learner. Plus, you’ll get some talk about the most recent 2020 National Chinese Language Conference. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeCold Character Reading – Terry WaltzSample Chinese text of 98%, 95%, and 80% ComprehensionTerry Waltz’s Graded ReadersThe Ransom of Red Chief – Level 1 Graded ReaderMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

