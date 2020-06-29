39 The Future of Learning Chinese

In this special episode, guest interview is with expert Chinese teacher trainer and innovator, Terry Waltz. She’s a renegade in the Chinese language of community, championing the cause of comprehensible input, which is the future of all language education. Like us, she’s published a host of graded readers in Chinese and shares a career full of wisdom with us in about 30 minutes. John and Jared break down her interview and talk about the points that are critical to you as a Chinese learner. Plus, you’ll get some talk about the most recent 2020 National Chinese Language Conference. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeCold Character Reading – Terry WaltzSample Chinese text of 98%, 95%, and 80% ComprehensionTerry Waltz’s Graded ReadersThe Ransom of Red Chief – Level 1 Graded ReaderMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. 

Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere.
