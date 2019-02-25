4 Chinese Language Power Struggles

Sinica

In this episode, John introduces the concept of language power struggles which is when you want to practice your Chinese with a Chinese person, but they will only talk to you in English. We also talk about the reverse when you are speaking English and the other person is speaking Chinese and you both understand each other, kind of like Han Solo and Chewbacca. We delve into the different accents in Chinese along with the myriad of different "dialects" in Chinese and how in reality many of these are entirely different languages along with why many schools and universities seem to miss out on the learners perspective. The guest interview is with Kerric Knowles and about his challenges and triumphs with studying Chinese at university, and how if you don't use it, you lose it. Kerrick has an excellent face for radio, but unfortunately we don't have the pictures to prove it. If you like this show, please write us a review and like us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/YouCanLearnChinese See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

