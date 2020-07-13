Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#40 How to Set Goals for Learning Chinese
Jul 13, 2020

John and Jared discuss how to set language learning goals, with concrete ideas on how to break them down into achievable chunks and avoiding the trap of “I want to be fluent enough to read a Chinese newspaper”. Guest interview is with Peter Olson, the creator of Dong-Chinese.com, a man who was born in China, moved to America, and now lives Kazakhstan (go look that up on the map!). He super-charged his Chinese learning by following through on a New Year’s Eve commitment: speaking only Chinese for an entire month. Links referenced in this Episode#19 How to Find Your Motivation#24 The 4 Types of Tone MistakesDong ChineseXiao Ming, Boy Sherlock – Breakthrough Level Graded ReaderMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

