#41 How to Use Translation to Learn Chinese
Jul 27, 2020

John & Jared discuss the role of translation in the language learning journey. When you encounter a text with many unfamiliar characters, should you open a translation app?Guest interview is with Jeremy Goldkorn, a 20 year veteran of China from South Africa and co-host of the Sinica Podcast. Jeremy’s first learned Chinese in the 90s while sleeping in a Beijing factory dormitory. Today he is the Editor in Chief of SupChina, a news platform offering an accurate, comprehensive, and contextual understanding of China.Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on InstagramLinks referenced in this EpisodeSupChinaSinica PodcastThe Chinese Grammar WikiMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

