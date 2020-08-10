42 How to Get a Laugh in Chinese

Sinica

So you think you’re funny? John and Jared discuss some of the cultural differences of Chinese humor and what it takes to get your Chinese friends rolling on the floor in laughter. Guest interview is with Laszlo Montgomery, host of the famous China History Podcast. It's the go-to podcast if you want to learn about the long and at times complex history of China and Chinese people around the world. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeT-Shirts for Chinese LearnersJokes in ChineseThe China History PodcastMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

