Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#43 How to Level Up Your Listening Skills
0:00
-54:02

#43 How to Level Up Your Listening Skills

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Aug 24, 2020

In this episode, you’re going to learn how to level up your Chinese listening skills. Jared and John will be sharing tips and tricks you can use no matter where you live.  Guest interview is with Eric Majerus, a home grown American boy learning Chinese for the sake of his family. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeT-Shirts for Chinese LearnersHow to Use Graded Readers to Build Student Fluency in Chinese - WebinarAllSet Learning Book ClubSlow Chinese PodcastMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture