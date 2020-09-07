Sinica

#44 Using Chinese at Work with Kaiser Kuo
Sep 07, 2020

John and Jared discuss using Chinese in the workplace and how you can use it no matter what your level. Guest interview is with Kaiser Kuo, a well know figure among China expats, and who, among many things, started the first Chinese heavy metal band in China and the growth of his Chinese skills is one thing that made it possible. Get ready for some awesome stories. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeT-Shirts for Chinese LearnersHow to Use Graded Readers to Build Student Fluency in Chinese - WebinarAllSet Learning Book ClubSlow Chinese PodcastMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

