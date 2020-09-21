45 The Perils of Taking Chinese Literally

John and Jared discuss a linguistic concept that you’ve probably never heard of but is pervasive throughout all languages. This will help you understand why for some things there is simply no direct translation and the answer for “why is it said this way?” is often “that’s just how it’s said”!Guest interview is with James Loach, a particle physicist turned artificial intelligence developer who fell in love with the Chinese language. This interview underscores a fundamental truth: no matter how intelligent you may be or what method you use to learn, you still have to put in the work to learn Chinese.Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on InstagramLinks referenced in this EpisodeIndependent Study Confirms the “Readability” of the Mandarin Companion SeriesJames Loach WebsiteChinese Dictionary for KindleT-Shirts for Chinese LearnersMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
