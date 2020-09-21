Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#45 The Perils of Taking Chinese Literally
0:00
-44:47

#45 The Perils of Taking Chinese Literally

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Sep 21, 2020

John and Jared discuss a linguistic concept that you’ve probably never heard of but is pervasive throughout all languages. This will help you understand why for some things there is simply no direct translation and the answer for “why is it said this way?” is often “that’s just how it’s said”!Guest interview is with James Loach, a particle physicist turned artificial intelligence developer who fell in love with the Chinese language. This interview underscores a fundamental truth: no matter how intelligent you may be or what method you use to learn, you still have to put in the work to learn Chinese.Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on InstagramLinks referenced in this EpisodeIndependent Study Confirms the “Readability” of the Mandarin Companion SeriesJames Loach WebsiteChinese Dictionary for KindleT-Shirts for Chinese LearnersMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture