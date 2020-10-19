Sinica

#47 How to Learn to Read Chinese: Baby Steps to Real Reading (Part 2 of 4)
Oct 19, 2020

Welcome to part 2 of 4 about learning how to read Chinese. In this episode, John and Jared discuss how to get into reading at an early stage, even if you don’t have anything that is low enough for you to read! Guest interview is with Heather Turner, an entrepreneurial mother of five. She’s a qualified dental hygienist, professional baker, and most recently, a 5th grade Chinese teacher! Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeWhat If “Beginning Level” Chinese Books Are Too Hard? 10 Tips for Beginning ReadersRobin MacPherson YouTube Channel - How To Develop Spoken Fluency Through ReadingGlamping in ShanghaiSentence Mining Like a BossT-Shirts for Chinese LearnersChinese Grammar WikiMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

