#48 How to Learn to Read Chinese: Developing Fluency Now (Part 3 of 4)
Nov 02, 2020

Welcome to part 3 of 4 about learning how to read Chinese. In this episode, John and Jared discuss the concept of fluency now as opposed to some distant time in the future and how reading will get you there. Guest interview is with Olle Linge of Hacking Chinese and Chinese language enthusiast extraordinaire. He offers the Chinese learning tips that he wishes someone had told him back when he started Chinese. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeMandarin Companion Memes - InstagramFunny Chinese ShirtsHacking ChineseEscape – Chinese language text game#46 How to Learn to Read Chinese: Pinyin, Characters, Vocabulary#47 How to Learn to Read Chinese: Baby Steps to Real Reading See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

