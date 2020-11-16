Welcome to part 4 of 4 about learning how to read Chinese. This is the situation: you’ve read all the graded readers and learner content out there, and you're wondering….now what? John and Jared offer tips on how to bridge the gap to native level content.Guest interview is with Matt Sheehan, an intrepid American who landed in China to learn journalism and Chinese and then combined the two! You’re going to like his story, even the part about two workers who carried the toilet out of his apartment.Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on InstagramLinks referenced in this EpisodeBoring Bangongshi by AllSet LearningSinosplice: Bite-sized WeChat Material for Advanced Learners: Luoji SiweiSinosplice: The Value of Reading Marvel Comics in ChineseSinosplice: Pleco’s Hidden Gem: the Clipboard ReaderAllSet Learning: Why It’s So Difficult to Find Intermediate Reading MaterialA Madman’s Diary 狂人日記 (Kuángrén Rìjì) by Lu Xun, 1918Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Chinese) 小屁孩日记非常小子马鸣加 Fēicháng Xiǎozi Mǎ MíngjiāWord Wall GamesMandarin Companion Memes - InstagramFunny Chinese Shirts See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#49 How to Learn to Read Chinese: Bridging the Gap to Native Materials (Part 4 of 4)
Nov 16, 2020
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
