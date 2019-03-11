Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#5 Writing Characters: Is It Worth Your Time?
0:00
-56:57

#5 Writing Characters: Is It Worth Your Time?

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Mar 11, 2019

In this episode, we talk about a number of common questions people have about reading and writing in Chinese. We challenge the conventional wisdom that kids books in Chinese are good things to read when you are learning Chinese (spoiler; they're not). You'll also learn why so many books in Chinese have pinyin over the top of the characters and how this can negatively impact our learning. We also address the question students face in our modern age: should I learn to hand write Chinese characters? We'll talk about Stephen Colbert's Chinese pronunciation on The Late Show and John has an amazing tech tip on utilizing the text-to-speech feature native in practically all smart phones. Guest interview is with Vanessa Dewey who moved to China because she wanted to learn Chinese. Ten years and two kids later, she shares her amusing experience towards fluency. We would really really really like to hear what you have to say about our podcast. Please write us a review on iTunes! That helps us immensely! You can also find us on Facebook, please like us and drop us a note! Article referenced in this episode: Pinyin over Characters: The Crippling Crutch As always, sponsored by Mandarin Companion. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture