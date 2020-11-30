Sinica

#50 What’s Holding You Back From Learning Chinese
Nov 30, 2020

What are you afraid of? John and Jared discuss the most common things that could be holding you back from learning Chinese. They offer tips on how to overcome them to achieve your dreams. Guest interview is with Megan Ammirati, a 2nd generation Chinese learner and Fulbright scholar. Her story illustrates that your potential will lie fallow in the field unless you apply yourself and find your own reason to learn. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeJohn's story of Chinese PronunciationMandarin Companion ShirtsMegan Ammirati on TwitterMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

