#51 Behind-the-Scenes Making a Mandarin Companion Graded Reader
Dec 14, 2020

John and Jared give you a behind the scenes look at how they choose and adapt stories for Chinese learners like you. It’s a look into how the sausage is made! If you’ve read any of the books, or do any sort of creative work, you may quite enjoy this segment. Guest interview is with Peter Braden, a Chinese History PhD researcher with some serious Chinese chops. He’s performed Chinese poems in front of crowds of Taiwanese monks, loves a good Saturday morning Chinese karaoke session and he’s writing a dissertation about Chinese cows in the 20th century! Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode“Elementary My Dear Watson”: How We Adapted a Classic to ChineseVisualizing China – Historical Photographs of ChinaChinglish T-Shirts in ChinaMamahuhu Chinglish T-shirt sketchMandarin Companion ShirtsMegan Ammirati on TwitterMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

