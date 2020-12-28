Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#52 Top 10 Stories of 2020
#52 Top 10 Stories of 2020

Kaiser Y Kuo
Dec 28, 2020

In this special episode, John and Jared went back through all of the interviews of 2020 and pulled out the ten best stories. Get ready to laugh, reflect, and possibly shed a tear as we take a trip down memory lane. These stories show how learning Chinese can open doors in all aspects of your life, bringing unexpected and cherished connections… ...except the story about pooping in a bag. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this EpisodeJekyll and Hyde: Mandarin Companion Graded Readers Level 2"Speak Chinese With Me" T-ShirtMandarin Companion ShirtsMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

