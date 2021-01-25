Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#54 Putting the Drama into Chinese Class
0:00
-51:57

#54 Putting the Drama into Chinese Class

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Jan 25, 2021

Review of a paper written by a professor who incorporated graded readers and theater into a Chinese class. Interview with Denis Suslov from Russia.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture