#56 When should you start learning characters?
Feb 22, 2021

John and Jared unpack when you should start learning Chinese characters so you can find your own answer that might be later or earlier than you might think. Guest interview is with Adam DiFrisco who found the courage to make huge life changing decisions that brought him to China. Links from the episode:Chinese Grammar Wiki Book: Upper IntermediateMandarin Companion grammar points on the Chinese Grammar WikiCharacter-based Sign LanguageLearning Chinese via Twitch - Wired Speak Chinese With Me T-Shirt  Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

