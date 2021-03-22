Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#58 Will Chinese become the next global language?
0:00
-1:01:59

#58 Will Chinese become the next global language?

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Mar 22, 2021

Will Chinese one day unseat English to become the dominant language around the world? Jared and John discuss a paper by professor Jeffery Gil who predicts that one day it will. Guest interview is with Amani Core who provides a philosophical perspective on how Chinese shapes our view of humanity. Links from the episode:“Chinese to Rise as a Global Language” by Jeffery GilThese Violent Delights by Chloe Gong (Amazon) Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture