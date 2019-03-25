6 Chinese Immersion: The Home Version

This episode is all about how to immerse yourself in the language without having to travel half way around the world. Jared and John share all sorts of tried and true tips from learners everywhere, including some you’ve probably never heard of! Get the scoop on reading, movies, music, and tricks to help you create that immersive environment. You’ll even get a sample of the “Crazy Rich Asians” soundtrack and the Youtube channel “Chinese Buddy”, plus John will tell you what he thinks is the best Disney movie in Chinese. Xinjiang, China, is the westernmost province of China where Josh Summers lived for over 10 years. He shares his story of living, learning, and thriving in this diverse and exotic environment. He and his wife came to Xinjiang to teach English, stayed to learn Chinese, and then started a travel business. If you like our show, please write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in the Podcast. Wo Yao Ni De Ai - Grace Chang Yellow - Katherine Ho (Coldplay Cover) Lyrics Video with Pinyin Stinky Tofu Song | Chinese Buddy Karakoram Highway in HD! Adventure of a Lifetime from Kashgar (China) to Pakistan Travel to China: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
