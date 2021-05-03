Recently, Mandarin Companion participated in the 2021 National Chinese Language Conference (NCLC), and the topics discussed provided quite a bit of insight into what is in store for the future of Chinese learning, since methods applied in schools trickles down to affect all learners. Spoiler alert: the future is bright! Guest interview with Jonathan Becker, a college student who was placed into his Universities intermediate Chinese level after just 4 months of learning all due to, yep, you guessed it, extensive reading. Links from the episode:NCLC: Breakout SessionsNCSSFL-ACTFL Can-Do StatementsCC-CEDict (free Chinese dictionary) on MDBG.netAllSet Learning Chinese Grammar Wiki Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#61 National Chinese Language Conference 2021 Report: Hope for all Chinese learners
May 03, 2021
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
