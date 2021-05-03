Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#61 National Chinese Language Conference 2021 Report: Hope for all Chinese learners
0:00
-59:10

#61 National Chinese Language Conference 2021 Report: Hope for all Chinese learners

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
May 03, 2021

Recently, Mandarin Companion participated in the 2021 National Chinese Language Conference (NCLC), and the topics discussed provided quite a bit of insight into what is in store for the future of Chinese learning, since methods applied in schools trickles down to affect all learners. Spoiler alert: the future is bright! Guest interview with Jonathan Becker, a college student who was placed into his Universities intermediate Chinese level after just 4 months of learning all due to, yep, you guessed it, extensive reading.  Links from the episode:NCLC: Breakout SessionsNCSSFL-ACTFL Can-Do StatementsCC-CEDict (free Chinese dictionary) on MDBG.netAllSet Learning Chinese Grammar Wiki Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture