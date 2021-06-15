Sinica

#64 Tips and tricks for typing Chinese
Jun 15, 2021

You’ve got the basics down. Sounds like you’re ready to type Chinese! John and Jared talk about how Chinese input methods work and, for the more advanced learners, teach you tips and tricks to make Chinese input less painful and time-consuming.  Interview is with Suzy Williams who learned Chinese fully immersed in Taiwan while serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.  Links from the episode:Chinese Input Methods (Hacking Chinese)Mandarin Companion graded readers are now available as addons in PlecoZhihu (知乎), Chinese Q&A site (best to find articles via Google searches)Hack Chinese Flashcard platform Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

