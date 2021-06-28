Sinica

#65 Going all the way: Graduate studies in Chinese
#65 Going all the way: Graduate studies in Chinese

Jun 28, 2021

What does it take to pursue a graduate-level degree in Chinese in China? With our resident expert, John Pasden, we’ll pull back the curtain to show you what it takes for a non-Chinese person to get admitted into an all-Chinese university program and what studying in China at a graduate level is like. This guest interview is with Tom Connelly, a multilingual worldwide adventurer who is channeling his passion into teaching others the Chinese language. He’s currently working on a master’s degree at Nanjing University. Links from the episode:Why China for Grad School? (Sinosplice blog post)Classes in Brief (Sinosplice blog post)Chinese Grammar Wiki (Mandarin Companion grammar point reference page) Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

