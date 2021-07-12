Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#66 8 Tips for Using Your Dictionary
#66 8 Tips for Using Your Dictionary

Jul 12, 2021

A dictionary is frequently one of the first things you buy when learning a language. In this episode, John and Jared will give you tips and tricks and do’s and don’ts on Chinese dictionaries, so you can get the most out of them for your learning gain.  The guest interview is with Matt Coss, a Chinese-language educator and Ph.D. candidate who is helping to craft the future of Chinese education.  Links from the episode:Interagency Language Roundtable Language Skill Level DescriptionsPleco Chinese dictionary MDBG Chinese dictionaryYellowBridge Chinese dictionary“Searching Pleco Dictionary Entries with Wildcards” (Sinosplice blog post)“Where We Come From,” by Emily Kwong (an episode in the NPR video and audio series) Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram.  See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

