You Can Learn Chinese
#67 Pop-up dictionaries: Helpful or not?
Jul 26, 2021

Electronic pop-up dictionaries are all the rage! But are they really helping you improve your Chinese? John and Jared take a research-based look at the impact of pop-up dictionaries and answer the question “Can you really click your way to fluency?” The guest interview is with Chris Max, a famous YouTuber you’ve likely never heard of because his videos are in Chinese and made for Chinese audiences. This is a rerun interview from January 2020.  Links from the episode:Research paper: Reading strategies and reading comprehension retention with and without a pop-up dictionary by beginning learners of ChineseResearch paper: The use of e-dictionary to read e-text by intermediate and advanced learners of Chinese Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

