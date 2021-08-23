69 The rivalry: Beijing vs. Shanghai

John and Jared answer a listener’s question about the rivalry between China’s two most famous cities: Shanghai and Beijing. They discuss culture, history, and language, and even provide one additional view from a mystery correspondent! The guest interview is with William White, a professional simultaneous interpreter in Chinese with decades of experience and stories. Links from the episode:“What are the differences between Shanghai and Beijing?” (Quora.com)“Shanghai vs. Beijing” (Sinosplice.com)“Beijing vs. Shanghai” (Versus.com)Heaven is high and the emperor is far away (Wikipedia)ARC: Advanced Readings in Chinese (Substack)Yangshuo County (Wikipedia)The China in Africa PodcastBio of interpreter William White Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
