#69 The rivalry: Beijing vs. Shanghai
Kaiser Y Kuo
Aug 23, 2021

John and Jared answer a listener’s question about the rivalry between China’s two most famous cities: Shanghai and Beijing. They discuss culture, history, and language, and even provide one additional view from a mystery correspondent! The guest interview is with William White, a professional simultaneous interpreter in Chinese with decades of experience and stories. Links from the episode:“What are the differences between Shanghai and Beijing?” (Quora.com)“Shanghai vs. Beijing” (Sinosplice.com)“Beijing vs. Shanghai” (Versus.com)Heaven is high and the emperor is far away (Wikipedia)ARC: Advanced Readings in Chinese (Substack)Yangshuo County (Wikipedia)The China in Africa PodcastBio of interpreter William White Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram.  See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

