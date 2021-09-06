70 Reading the News: Do’s and Dont's

Reading a Chinese newspaper is a common goal for many learners, but is it the right goal for you? John and Jared talk about what you need to know about the news in Chinese, how to get started, and the options available to you. Guest interview is with Michael Berry, a professor at UCLA who specializes in Chinese literature, cinema, and pop culture. Links from the episode:The Chairman’s Bao (simplified news stories)ARC: Advanced Readings in Chinese (free Substack newsletter)Michael Berry professor at UCLAWuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City - translated by Michael BerryKey Word of the Month: 减负 (jiǎn fù) Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcastsand they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebookand catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
