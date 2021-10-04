Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#72 The Truth about Chinese subtitles
#72 The Truth about Chinese subtitles

Oct 04, 2021

John and Jared use research to address issues related to watching movies in Chinese, with and without Chinese subtitles. Find out what the academics say and stick around for the practical advice! Guest interview is with Jeremy Bai, a translator, author, and ENNIE-winning game designer who turned his fascination with Chinese martial arts into a career of translating Chinese novels for a living.  Links from the episode: Factors Influencing the Use of Captions by Foreign Language Learners: An Eye‐Tracking Study, Paula Winke, Susan Gass, Tetyana Sydorenko (​​2013, The Modern Language Journal)To Live / 活着 (IMDb)Mandarin Companion Memes on InstagramMandarin Companion Meme on FacebookMandarin Companion Memes on TwitterThe Garlic Hangover (Sinosplice)Jeremy Bai websiteDeathblade/Jeremy Bai YouTube channel Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcastsand they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebookand catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

