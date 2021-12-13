77 Reading Techniques to Master Chinese

In this episode, John and Jared talk about something close to their hearts: reading in Chinese. They discuss the different types of reading, different techniques for advanced learners, and specifically how you can harness the power of extensive reading to accelerate your Chinese. Guest interview is with Sebastian Mueller from Germany, who moved to China and, in addition to his day job, is a growing personality on Chinese social media. Links from the episode:Science of Reading: Simple View (Wikipedia)Winter Cheer Chinese Courses (AllSet Learning)Andrew Methven’s Slow Chinese 每周漫闻Radio.Garden - live radio stations worldwideSebastian Mueller on 小红书Sebastian Mueller on LinkedIn See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
