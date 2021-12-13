Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#77 Reading Techniques to Master Chinese
0:00
-1:03:16

#77 Reading Techniques to Master Chinese

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Dec 13, 2021

In this episode, John and Jared talk about something close to their hearts: reading in Chinese. They discuss the different types of reading, different techniques for advanced learners, and specifically how you can harness the power of extensive reading to accelerate your Chinese.  Guest interview is with Sebastian Mueller from Germany, who moved to China and, in addition to his day job, is a growing personality on Chinese social media.  Links from the episode:Science of Reading: Simple View (Wikipedia)Winter Cheer Chinese Courses (AllSet Learning)Andrew Methven’s Slow Chinese 每周漫闻Radio.Garden - live radio stations worldwideSebastian Mueller on 小红书Sebastian Mueller on LinkedIn See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture