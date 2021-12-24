78 Top 10 Stories of 2021

John and Jared have pulled the best stories out of all of the guest interviews of 2021. Get ready to laugh, reflect, and be inspired as we look back on the year. Links from the episode:#70 Reading the News: Do’s and Don'ts#60 How Chinese Food Can Help Your Chinese#59 Bridging to Breakthrough and Abigail Washburn#55 Flashcards, spaced repetition software, and building proficiency#56 When Should You Start Learning Characters?#69 The rivalry: Beijing vs. Shanghai#74 Improving your listening skills (Part 2 of 2)#73 Improving your listening skills (Part 1 of 2)#65 Going all the way: Graduate studies in Chinese#68 Why is Chinese so damn hard?#72 The Truth about Chinese subtitles See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
