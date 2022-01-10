79 Why typing characters is better than handwriting

Sinica

Jared and John talk about why typing characters leads to better learning outcomes than handwriting. They dispel conventional wisdom backed by science from an academic research study by Dr. Phyllis Zhang (张霓). You may have an opinion on the matter, but now it’s time to find out what the actual research tells us. Our interview is with Eileen Wu, a heritage learner who decided to get serious about learning Chinese and did a head-first career dive into China.  Links from the episode:"Typing to Replace Handwriting: Effectiveness of the Typing-Primary Approach for L2 Chinese Beginners" by Phyllis Zhang#05 Writing Characters: Is It Worth Your Time?#64 Tips and tricks for typing Chinese#66 Guest: Matt Coss (8 Tips for Using Your Dictionary)#68 Why Is Chinese So Damn Hard#08 Guest: Dr. David Moser (Tones, Music, and Confidence)In Search of Hua Ma (Mandarin Companion Breakthrough Level book)Dr. Tim Xie (谢天蔚), California State University, Long BeachThe 5 Best Apps for Reading Chinese See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

