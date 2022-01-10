79 Why typing characters is better than handwriting

Jared and John talk about why typing characters leads to better learning outcomes than handwriting. They dispel conventional wisdom backed by science from an academic research study by Dr. Phyllis Zhang (张霓). You may have an opinion on the matter, but now it’s time to find out what the actual research tells us. Our interview is with Eileen Wu, a heritage learner who decided to get serious about learning Chinese and did a head-first career dive into China. Links from the episode:"Typing to Replace Handwriting: Effectiveness of the Typing-Primary Approach for L2 Chinese Beginners" by Phyllis Zhang#05 Writing Characters: Is It Worth Your Time?#64 Tips and tricks for typing Chinese#66 Guest: Matt Coss (8 Tips for Using Your Dictionary)#68 Why Is Chinese So Damn Hard#08 Guest: Dr. David Moser (Tones, Music, and Confidence)In Search of Hua Ma (Mandarin Companion Breakthrough Level book)Dr. Tim Xie (谢天蔚), California State University, Long BeachThe 5 Best Apps for Reading Chinese See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
