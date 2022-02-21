Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#82 Music, learning Chinese, and Bohan Phoenix
0:00
-1:05:46

#82 Music, learning Chinese, and Bohan Phoenix

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Feb 21, 2022

If you’re into music, this episode is for you! John and Jared talk about how Chinese songs can help you learn Chinese. Interview is with Bohan Phoenix, a Chinese American hip-hop artist straddling two cultures. If you’ve not yet heard of him, then don’t miss this one!  Links from the episode:我的朋友在哪里 | Chinese kids songStinky Tofu Song (臭豆腐之歌) | Chinese BuddyThe Moon Represents My Heart | 月亮代表我的心好想好想 | Zhao Wei 赵薇Christmas Music in Chinese | SinospliceNetease Music | Chinese music appJekyll and Hyde | Mandarin Companion Level 2 Bohan Phoenix | All links See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture