82 Music, learning Chinese, and Bohan Phoenix

If you’re into music, this episode is for you! John and Jared talk about how Chinese songs can help you learn Chinese. Interview is with Bohan Phoenix, a Chinese American hip-hop artist straddling two cultures. If you’ve not yet heard of him, then don’t miss this one! Links from the episode:我的朋友在哪里 | Chinese kids songStinky Tofu Song (臭豆腐之歌) | Chinese BuddyThe Moon Represents My Heart | 月亮代表我的心好想好想 | Zhao Wei 赵薇Christmas Music in Chinese | SinospliceNetease Music | Chinese music appJekyll and Hyde | Mandarin Companion Level 2 Bohan Phoenix | All links See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
Appears in episode
