84 How to progress from textbooks to conversation

Do you ever feel like you’re trying to get conversational in Chinese but seem to be stuck in textbooks and classes? In this episode, John and Jared discuss the leap involved in moving beyond textbook Chinese to conversational Chinese Guest interview is with Andrew Methven, whose adventures backpacking through the mountains and villages of China inspired him to learn Chinese. Links from the episode:Podcast #13 | The Four Keys to Learning Chinese You Need to KnowPaul Nation – The Four StrandsUpgrading Self-Introductions – SinospliceHSK-Mod Courses - AllSet LearningSlow Chinese 每周漫闻 on Subststack See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
