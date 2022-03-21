Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#84 How to progress from textbooks to conversation
Mar 21, 2022

Do you ever feel like you’re trying to get conversational in Chinese but seem to be stuck in textbooks and classes? In this episode, John and Jared discuss the leap involved in moving beyond textbook Chinese to conversational Chinese Guest interview is with Andrew Methven, whose adventures backpacking through the mountains and villages of China inspired him to learn Chinese.  Links from the episode:Podcast #13 | The Four Keys to Learning Chinese You Need to KnowPaul Nation – The Four StrandsUpgrading Self-Introductions – SinospliceHSK-Mod Courses -  AllSet LearningSlow Chinese 每周漫闻 on Subststack See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

