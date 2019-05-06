9 Skritter CEO Jacob Gill Interview

Jared & John field a question from a listener asking a question pertaining to Chinese linguistics, a subject in which John just happens to have a masters degree. As usual, you’ll get a rant and a rave, and Jared pulls out the original Chinese emoji: 囧 (jiǒng). Guest interview is with Jacob Gill, the CEO of Skritter. Jake originally thought he could never learn a second language but has gone on to obtain a high level of Chinese without having spent extensive time in Asia. If you like the show, write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Skritter 囧 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
