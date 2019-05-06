Sinica

#9 Skritter CEO Jacob Gill Interview
May 06, 2019

Jared & John field a question from a listener asking a question pertaining to Chinese linguistics, a subject in which John just happens to have a masters degree. As usual, you’ll get a rant and a rave, and Jared pulls out the original Chinese emoji: 囧 (jiǒng). Guest interview is with Jacob Gill, the CEO of Skritter. Jake originally thought he could never learn a second language but has gone on to obtain a high level of Chinese without having spent extensive time in Asia. If you like the show, write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Skritter 囧 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

