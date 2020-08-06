Adam Tooze on the geopolitics of the pandemic

This week, Kaiser and Jeremy chat with Adam Tooze, professor of history at Columbia University and author of Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World, about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the U.S. and China, and how it has affected their position in the emerging geopolitical contest.

6:45: American power and political authority

14:01: China’s power during the pandemic

20:27: Trump’s deliberate strategy of “stress testing”

33:24: The Trump administration’s full-court press against the CCP

Recommendations:

Jeremy: Wu Fei’s Music Daily: an email newsletter with an original piece of music every day of the week by a composer and guzheng virtuoso. (Disclosure: She is his wife.)

Adam: The Feast of the Goat: A Novel, written by Mario Vargas Llosa and translated by Edith Grossman.

Kaiser: The Hunt for Vulcan: ...And How Albert Einstein Destroyed a Planet, Discovered Relativity, and Deciphered the Universe, by Thomas Levenson.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

