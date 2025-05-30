Are AI Tutors the Future of Language Learning?

AI tutors are everywhere—but are they actually good for learning Chinese? In this episode, Jared and John take a deep dive into the fast-evolving world of AI-powered language learning tools. They explore how these AI tutors work and why tools that work well in English often fall short in Chinese.

You'll learn:

- The surprising limitations of AI when it comes to staying within beginner-friendly vocabulary

- How AI tutors compare to human teachers in giving corrections (including recasting!)

- Why voice recognition can be a dealbreaker—especially for Chinese tones

- What makes a good AI language partner... and where most still fall short

- Whether AI tutors reduce anxiety or just reduce motivation

You’ll get practical tips for using AI tools effectively depending on your Chinese level and what features to look for if you’re exploring AI conversation practice or personalized lessons.

Curious or skeptical about AI tutors? This episode will help you evaluate whether they’re worth your time, and how to get the most out of them.

Links from the episode: