Translating: A Tool for Fluency or a Crippling Crutch?

Is translation your secret weapon or your worst enemy when learning Chinese? 🎯 Join Jared and John as they unpack the good, the bad, and the hilarious truths about using translation, and how it can either boost your fluency or hold you back. 🚀 Plus: butt-head insults, Google Translate confessions, and why mixing English into Chinese might actually be your superpower!
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
