Starting Over in China: Chimsy’s Story of Risk, Grit, and Growth

In this episode, Jared sits down with Chimsy—marketer, meme connoisseur, and host of the China University Podcast—to dive deep into his unconventional journey from Costa Rica to China. What started as a challenge to prove a dismissive restaurant owner wrong turned into a life-changing adventure of language, culture, and self-discovery.

Chimsy shares how he went from working graveyard shifts in call centers to earning a Chinese government scholarship, despite setbacks like failing the HSK 3 and losing his passport on day one in China. Through humor and raw honesty, he reveals the challenges of adjusting to life in Chinese university dorms, building real friendships, and grinding through language barriers.

Be prepared for his raw, unvarnished, and honest take on learning Chinese and living in China, how memes can be more than just entertainment, and why making one good Chinese friend can change everything.

Links from the episode: